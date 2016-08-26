Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.26.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 26, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK at D’Evelyn, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Chaparral vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rangeview at Fort Collins, 9 a.m.

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Pomona at Metro State, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rangeview at Eaglecrest Tournament