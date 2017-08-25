Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.25.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 25, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Abraham Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Green Mountain at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Dakota Ridge at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Gateway vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Alameda International at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe at deKoevend Park, 4 p.m.

Douglas County vs. Cherokee Trail at Metro State, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rangeview at Eaglecrest Invitational, 8 a.m.

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.