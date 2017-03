Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.3.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 3, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Great 8 at Denver Coliseum)

Doherty vs. Grandview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Horizon, 8:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

State playoffs (semifinals at Magness Arena, DU)

Resurrection Christian vs. Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Monarch, 7:30 p.m.