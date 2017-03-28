Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.29.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, March 29, 2017 (weather permitting):

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Smoky Hill at Mountain Vista, 4:15 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Anaheim Lions Tournament

Coach Bob Invitational (Arizona)

Grandview vs. Westview (Oregon), 11:30 p.m. MT

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail vs. Fort Collins at Rocky Mountain H.S., 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Juan Diego (Utah), 7 p.m.