Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.25.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, March 25, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sport Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Gateway at Widefield, 10 a.m.

Overland at Westminster, 11 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Fort Collins, 2 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Anaheim Tournament

TRACK & FIELD

Vista PEAK at Runner’s Roost Meet at Fort Collins, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Regis Jesuit at Chandler (Arizona) Rotary Invitational

GIRLS LACROSSE

Durango at Cherokee Trail, 11 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK Tournament, 9 a.m.