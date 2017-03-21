Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.22.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, March 22, 2017:
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest vs. Denver South at All-City Field, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central vs. Alameda at NAAC, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 6 p.m.
Smoky HIll vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest at Denver South, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Evergreen, 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s Academy vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.