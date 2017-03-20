Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.21.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 21, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Gateway at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Horizon at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Legend at Grandview, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Berthoud, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at ThunderRidge, 4:15 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Smoky Hill vs. Pomona at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Vista Ridge at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Bishop Machebeuf at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Poudre vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 6 p.m.

Grandview vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Conifer vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Chatfield at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at Thunder Ridge M.S., 4:30 p.m.

Overland at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Brighton, 4 p.m.