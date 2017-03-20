Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.21.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 21, 2017:
BASEBALL
Gateway at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Horizon at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Legend at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Berthoud, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at ThunderRidge, 4:15 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Smoky Hill vs. Pomona at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Vista Ridge at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Bishop Machebeuf at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Poudre vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Northglenn, 6 p.m.
Grandview vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Conifer vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Chatfield at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at Thunder Ridge M.S., 4:30 p.m.
Overland at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Brighton, 4 p.m.