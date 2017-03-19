Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.20.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, March 20, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Hinkley at Overland, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Alameda International, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Overland vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Englewood vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Evergreen, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK at Grandview Invitational at Heritage Eagle Bend, 12:15 p.m.