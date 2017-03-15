Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.16.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 16, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Gateway vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Field, 4 p.m.

Castle View at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview vs. Denver East at All-City Field, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arizona Tournament

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 4 p.m.

FNE Warriors at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Chaparral at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Highlands Ranch, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

APS (Hinkley) at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs vs. Eaglecrest at Thunder Ridge M.S., 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Redstone Community Park, 3:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Regis Jesuit at Valor Tournament at Highland Ranch G.C., 8:30 a.m.

EMAC Tournament at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.