Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.16.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 16, 2017:
BASEBALL
Gateway vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Field, 4 p.m.
Castle View at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview vs. Denver East at All-City Field, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arizona Tournament
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 4 p.m.
FNE Warriors at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Chaparral at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Highlands Ranch, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
APS (Hinkley) at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Steamboat Springs vs. Eaglecrest at Thunder Ridge M.S., 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Redstone Community Park, 3:30 p.m.
Gateway vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Regis Jesuit at Valor Tournament at Highland Ranch G.C., 8:30 a.m.
EMAC Tournament at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.