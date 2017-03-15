Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.15.17

AURORA| The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, March 15, 2017:
BASEBALL
Overland at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hinkley at George Washington, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Overland at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Evergreen vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Green Mountain at Trailblazer Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Grandview at Pine Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Castle View at Douglas Co. Stadium, 7 p.m.