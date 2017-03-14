Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.14.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 14, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Lincoln at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Douglas County at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Overland at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Columbine at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Chaparral vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Windsor, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Ponderosa, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Columbine vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Kennedy at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Fort Lupton Tournament