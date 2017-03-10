Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.10.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 10, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (Final Four)
Rock Canyon vs. Eaglecrest at Denver Coliseum, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montbello vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Air Academy Tournament
BOYS SWIMMING
Pueblo East at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Overland at Golden, 3 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Dakota Ridge at Trailblazer Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Juan Diego (Utah) at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland vs. Denver North at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rangeview at Eaglecrest Tournament, 8 a.m.