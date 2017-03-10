Aurora prep sports schedule, 3.10.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 10, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Final Four)

Rock Canyon vs. Eaglecrest at Denver Coliseum, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Montbello vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Air Academy Tournament

BOYS SWIMMING

Pueblo East at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Overland at Golden, 3 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Dakota Ridge at Trailblazer Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Juan Diego (Utah) at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland vs. Denver North at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rangeview at Eaglecrest Tournament, 8 a.m.