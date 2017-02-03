Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 2:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 3 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 1 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 1:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
EMAC Championships at Adams City, 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Continental League Championships at Heritage, diving at Littleton, 8 a.m., 3 p.m. (swim finals)
EMAC Championships at Gateway, diving prelims, 9:30 a.m., finals, 12:30 p.m. (swim & dive finals)
Centennial League “A” League Meet at Arapahoe, diving prelims, 9:30 a.m.; 3 p.m. (swim & dive finals)
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:30 p.m.