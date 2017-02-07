Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.8.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arvada at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Monarch vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 8 p.m.