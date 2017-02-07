Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.8.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arvada at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Monarch vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 8 p.m.