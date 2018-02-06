AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 2.7.18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Arvada, 7 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.