Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.7.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brighton at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Arvada, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.