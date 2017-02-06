Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.7.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northglenn at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 5:30 p.m.
Brighton at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Horizon, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.