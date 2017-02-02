Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.3.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams City at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Valor Christian at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
EMAC Championships at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Centennial League “A” League Meet at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m. (prelims)
Continental League Championships at Heritage, 4:30 p.m. (prelims)
ICE HOCKEY
Denver East vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:30 p.m.