Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.3.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams City at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Valor Christian at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

EMAC Championships at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Centennial League “A” League Meet at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m. (prelims)

Continental League Championships at Heritage, 4:30 p.m. (prelims)

ICE HOCKEY

Denver East vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:30 p.m.