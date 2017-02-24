Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.24.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Eaglecrest at Horizon, 6 p.m.
Fort Collins at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Ralston Valley, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
State playoffs (2nd round)
Lewis-Palmer vs. Regis Jesuit at The Ice Ranch, 5:10 p.m.
Battle Mountain vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.