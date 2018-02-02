AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 2.2.18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Continental “A” League Meet at Heritage H.S., prelims 4:30 p.m.

EMAC Championships at VMAC, prelims 4:30 p.m.

Centennial “A” League Meet at Arapahoe H.S., prelims 5 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Ralston Valley vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:50 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban – Delio, 7:45 p.m.