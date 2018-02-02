Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.2.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Continental “A” League Meet at Heritage H.S., prelims 4:30 p.m.
EMAC Championships at VMAC, prelims 4:30 p.m.
Centennial “A” League Meet at Arapahoe H.S., prelims 5 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Ralston Valley vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:50 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban – Delio, 7:45 p.m.