Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.2.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brighton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver East at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Hinkley at Elizabeth, 5 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.