Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.16.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Class 5A/4A state tournament at Pepsi Center, championship quarterfinals & consolations, 12:45 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Lewis-Palmer at Monument Ice Rinks, 8:30 p.m.