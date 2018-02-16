Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.16.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Class 5A/4A state tournament at Pepsi Center, championship quarterfinals & consolations, 12:45 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Lewis-Palmer at Monument Ice Rinks, 8:30 p.m.