Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.15.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.