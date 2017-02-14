Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.15.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.