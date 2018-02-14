Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.14.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 7 p.m.