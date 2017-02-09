Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.10.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Class 5A Regionals

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 5A girls state meet at VMAC, 4 p.m. (finals)

ICE HOCKEY

Mountain Vista vs. Regis Jesuit at South Suburban, 8:30 p.m.