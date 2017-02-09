Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.10.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brighton at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Class 5A Regionals
GIRLS SWIMMING
Class 5A girls state meet at VMAC, 4 p.m. (finals)
ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista vs. Regis Jesuit at South Suburban, 8:30 p.m.