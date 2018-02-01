Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.1.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brighton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brighton at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver East, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Elizabeth at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.