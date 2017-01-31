Aurora prep sports schedule, 2.1.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Overland, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Silver Creek at Fort Lupton, 5 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Dakota Ridge vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.