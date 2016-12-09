Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.9.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 9, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)
Aurora Central vs. Arvada West, 12:30 p.m.
Ponderosa Invitational
Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Championship semifinal: Eaglecrest vs. Golden, 6 p.m.
Holiday Classic at The Ridge
Consolation semifinal: Smoky Hill vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Rangeview vs. Grand Junction, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.
Trace Young Memorial Tournament (at Weld Central H.S. & M.S.)
Championship semifinal: Hinkley vs. Res. Christian/Falcon, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Colby, Kan.
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.