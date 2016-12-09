Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.9.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 9, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Overland at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)

Aurora Central vs. Arvada West, 12:30 p.m.

Ponderosa Invitational

Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Championship semifinal: Eaglecrest vs. Golden, 6 p.m.

Holiday Classic at The Ridge

Consolation semifinal: Smoky Hill vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Rangeview vs. Grand Junction, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.

Trace Young Memorial Tournament (at Weld Central H.S. & M.S.)

Championship semifinal: Hinkley vs. Res. Christian/Falcon, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Colby, Kan.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.