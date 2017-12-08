Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.8.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Chatfield, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Overland, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at DeLaSalle Tournament (Calif.)
Hinkley at Fairview Festival
Smoky Hill at Great Western Shootout (Orem, Utah)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dakota Ridge Christmas Classic
Smoky Hill vs. Denver East, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
Douglas County Tournament
Consolation semifinal: Eaglecrest vs. Legend, 4:30 p.m.
Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument)
Vista PEAK vs. Grand Junction, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Grand Junction Central, 6 p.m.
Trace Young Memorial (at Weld Central)
Hinkley vs. Resurrection Christian, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at La Costa Classic (Calif.)
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.