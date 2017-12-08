Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.8.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Chatfield, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Overland, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at DeLaSalle Tournament (Calif.)

Hinkley at Fairview Festival

Smoky Hill at Great Western Shootout (Orem, Utah)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dakota Ridge Christmas Classic

Smoky Hill vs. Denver East, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Douglas County Tournament

Consolation semifinal: Eaglecrest vs. Legend, 4:30 p.m.

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument)

Vista PEAK vs. Grand Junction, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Grand Junction Central, 6 p.m.

Trace Young Memorial (at Weld Central)

Hinkley vs. Resurrection Christian, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at La Costa Classic (Calif.)

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.