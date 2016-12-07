Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.8.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ponderosa Invitational
Coronado vs. Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County Tournament
Eaglecrest vs. Sand Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Vista PEAK vs. Palisade, 6 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.
Trace Young Memorial Tournament (at Weld Central H.S.)
Hinkley vs. Prospect Ridge, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
Hinkley at Thornton, 5 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Vista PEAK, Weld Central at Fort Morgan, 5 p.m.
Prairie View, Rangeview at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rangeview at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Brighton, Prairie View at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.