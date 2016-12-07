Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.8.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ponderosa Invitational

Coronado vs. Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County Tournament

Eaglecrest vs. Sand Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Vista PEAK vs. Palisade, 6 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.

Trace Young Memorial Tournament (at Weld Central H.S.)

Hinkley vs. Prospect Ridge, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley at Thornton, 5 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Vista PEAK, Weld Central at Fort Morgan, 5 p.m.

Prairie View, Rangeview at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Brighton, Prairie View at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.