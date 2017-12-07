Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.7.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rock Canyon at Overland, 7 p.m.
DeLaSalle Tournament (Calif.)
Regis Jesuit vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Calif.), 7 p.m.
Great Western Shootout (Orem, Utah)
Smoky Hill vs. Timpview (Utah), 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
Aurora Central at Northglenn Tournament
Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.) — (schedule/results)
Vista PEAK vs. Palisade, 6 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Hinkley at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adams City at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Brighton, 4:30 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.