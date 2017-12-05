Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.6.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Fairview Festival — (results/schedule)
Consolation semifinal: Denver South vs. Hinkley, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Columbine at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Dakota Ridge Christmas Classic — (results/schedule)
Smoky Hill vs. Doherty, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
WRESTLING
Hinkley at Montbello, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 7 p.m.