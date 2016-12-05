Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.6.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dakota Ridge at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Legend at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Englewood at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.