Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.6.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dakota Ridge at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Legend at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Englewood at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.