Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.3.16

By COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Best of Colorado Tournament (at Highlands Ranch H.S.) — (schedule/results)



Cherokee Trail vs. Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)

Vista PEAK vs. TBD

Warrior Challenge (At GJ Central H.S.) — (schedule/results)



Gateway vs. Fruita Monument, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Smoky Hill, 1 p.m.

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament — (schedule/results)

Seventh-place game: Rangeview vs. Rock Canyon at Rock Canyon H.S., 11 a.m.

Rebel With a Cause (At Columbine H.S.) — (schedule/results)



Eaglecrest vs. Columbine, 3:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)

Vista PEAK vs. TBD

WRESTLING



Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe Tournament

Cherokee Trail at Windsor Duals

Gateway, Hinkley at Fairview Tournament

Grandview, Smoky Hill at Fort Lupton Tournament

Overland at Broomfield Duals

Rangeview at Golden Tournament

Vista PEAK at Middle Park Tournament