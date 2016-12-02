Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.3.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Best of Colorado Tournament (at Highlands Ranch H.S.) — (schedule/results)
Cherokee Trail vs. Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)
Vista PEAK vs. TBD
Warrior Challenge (At GJ Central H.S.) — (schedule/results)
Gateway vs. Fruita Monument, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Smoky Hill, 1 p.m.
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament — (schedule/results)
Seventh-place game: Rangeview vs. Rock Canyon at Rock Canyon H.S., 11 a.m.
Rebel With a Cause (At Columbine H.S.) — (schedule/results)
Eaglecrest vs. Columbine, 3:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)
Vista PEAK vs. TBD
WRESTLING
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe Tournament
Cherokee Trail at Windsor Duals
Gateway, Hinkley at Fairview Tournament
Grandview, Smoky Hill at Fort Lupton Tournament
Overland at Broomfield Duals
Rangeview at Golden Tournament
Vista PEAK at Middle Park Tournament