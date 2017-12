AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 12.23.17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Orleans Division

Championship: Grandview vs. Southwind (Tennessee) at Bishop Gorman H.S., 2:20 p.m.

Platinum Division

Consolation: Overland vs. George Washington at Faith Lutheran H.S., 2:20 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Resurrection Christian at NoCo Ice Center, 4:15 p.m.