AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 12.22.17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Arapahoe, 3 p.m.

Aurora Central at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Grandview, Overland at Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arvada West at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Overland at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Grandview vs. Archbishop Wood (Pa.), 11 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Denver East at DU-Joy Burns Arena, 3 p.m.