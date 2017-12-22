Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.22.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Arapahoe, 3 p.m.
Aurora Central at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Grandview, Overland at Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arvada West at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Grandview vs. Archbishop Wood (Pa.), 11 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Denver East at DU-Joy Burns Arena, 3 p.m.