Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.20.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Chatfield, 5:30 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Platinum Division
First round: Overland vs. Bishop Gorman at Orleans Arena, 4:30 p.m.
Orleans Division
First round: GW Carver (Alabama) vs. Grandview at Bishop Gorman H.S., 2:20 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Consolation quarterfinal: Grandview vs. Millenium (Arizona), 12:30 p.m. at Mesquite H.S.
WRESTLING
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Valor Christian at Overland, 7 p.m.