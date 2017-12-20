AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 12.20.17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Chatfield, 5:30 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Platinum Division

First round: Overland vs. Bishop Gorman at Orleans Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Orleans Division

First round: GW Carver (Alabama) vs. Grandview at Bishop Gorman H.S., 2:20 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Consolation quarterfinal: Grandview vs. Millenium (Arizona), 12:30 p.m. at Mesquite H.S.

WRESTLING

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Valor Christian at Overland, 7 p.m.