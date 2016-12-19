Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.20.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at FNE Warriors (Montbello), 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Palmer Ridge, 7 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division — (results/schedule)

Championship game: Grandview vs. Fort Collins at Bishop Gorman H.S., 12:40 p.m. MT

Orleans Division — (results/schedule)

Fifth-place game: Eaglecrest vs. Harvard Westlake (Calif.) at Durango H.S., 11:20 a.m. MT

Consolation bracket: Overland vs. Lynwood (Calif.) at Faith Lutheran H.S., 5 p.m. MT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK at Palmer Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Thornton at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Championship quarterfinal: Grandview vs. Seton Catholic at Mesquite H.S., 4:30 p.m.