Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.20.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at FNE Warriors (Montbello), 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Palmer Ridge, 7 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Gatorade Division — (results/schedule)
Championship game: Grandview vs. Fort Collins at Bishop Gorman H.S., 12:40 p.m. MT
Orleans Division — (results/schedule)
Fifth-place game: Eaglecrest vs. Harvard Westlake (Calif.) at Durango H.S., 11:20 a.m. MT
Consolation bracket: Overland vs. Lynwood (Calif.) at Faith Lutheran H.S., 5 p.m. MT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK at Palmer Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Championship quarterfinal: Grandview vs. Seton Catholic at Mesquite H.S., 4:30 p.m.