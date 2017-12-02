Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.2.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state championship game
Eaglecrest vs. Pomona at Mile High Stadium, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Highlands Ranch Tournament
Gateway at Warrior Challenge
Vista PEAK Bison Bash
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Bison Bash (at Vista PEAK Prep) — (bracket/results)
Fifth-place game: Sierra vs. VISTA PEAK, 11:30 a.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
Columbine Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (results)
Eaglecrest vs. Columbine, 3:30 p.m.
Rock Canyon/Mountain Vista Tournament — (bracket/results)
Fifth-place game: Rangeview vs. Liberty, 2 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at La Jolla Country Day Tournament
WRESTLING
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Warrior Invite
Overland at Broomfield
Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Golden Invitational, 8 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Fairview Tournament
ICE HOCKEY
Aspen vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer vs. Regis Jesuit at The Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.