AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 12.2.17

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state championship game

Eaglecrest vs. Pomona at Mile High Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Highlands Ranch Tournament

Gateway at Warrior Challenge

Vista PEAK Bison Bash

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

Bison Bash (at Vista PEAK Prep) — (bracket/results)

Fifth-place game: Sierra vs. VISTA PEAK, 11:30 a.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Columbine Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (results)



Eaglecrest vs. Columbine, 3:30 p.m.

Rock Canyon/Mountain Vista Tournament — (bracket/results)

Fifth-place game: Rangeview vs. Liberty, 2 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at La Jolla Country Day Tournament

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Warrior Invite

Overland at Broomfield

Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Golden Invitational, 8 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Fairview Tournament

ICE HOCKEY

Aspen vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer vs. Regis Jesuit at The Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.