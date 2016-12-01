Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.2.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 2, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Chatfield at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Best of Colorado Tournament (at Highlands Ranch H.S.) — (schedule/results)
Cherokee Trail vs. Palmer, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Highlands Ranch 7:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)
Vista PEAK vs. TBD
Warrior Challenge (At GJ Central H.S.) — (schedule/results)
Gateway vs. Grand Junction, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ralston Valley at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament — (schedule/results)
Rangeview vs. Rampart at Mountain Vista H.S., 3 p.m.
Rebel With a Cause (At Columbine H.S.) — (schedule/results)
Eaglecrest vs. Legend, 5:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)
Vista PEAK vs. TBD
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Aspen at Aspen Ice Garden, 5:45 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Lewis-Palmer at Monument Ice Rinks, 8 p.m.