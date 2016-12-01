Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.2.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 2, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

Chatfield at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Best of Colorado Tournament (at Highlands Ranch H.S.) — (schedule/results)



Cherokee Trail vs. Palmer, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Highlands Ranch 7:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)

Vista PEAK vs. TBD

Warrior Challenge (At GJ Central H.S.) — (schedule/results)



Gateway vs. Grand Junction, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ralston Valley at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament — (schedule/results)

Rangeview vs. Rampart at Mountain Vista H.S., 3 p.m.

Rebel With a Cause (At Columbine H.S.) — (schedule/results)



Eaglecrest vs. Legend, 5:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)

Vista PEAK vs. TBD

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Aspen at Aspen Ice Garden, 5:45 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Lewis-Palmer at Monument Ice Rinks, 8 p.m.