Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

FNE Warriors at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Palmer Ridge at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palmer Ridge at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.

Fossil Ridge at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Legend, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Tournament of Champions

Grandview vs. St. John’s College (DC), 3:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Ralston Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek JV2 at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.