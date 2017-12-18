Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
FNE Warriors at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Palmer Ridge at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.
Fossil Ridge at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Legend, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Tournament of Champions
Grandview vs. St. John’s College (DC), 3:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Ralston Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherry Creek JV2 at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.