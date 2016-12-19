Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.19.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 19, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division (scoreboard/schedule)

Championship semifinals: Grandview vs. Leuzinger (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman H.S., 6 p.m. MT

Orleans Division (scoreboard/schedule)

Consolation semifinals: Overland vs. Redemption Christian (NY), 11:20 a.m. MT

Championship bracket: Eaglecrest vs. Timpview (Utah), 3:20 p.m. MT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

First round: Grandview vs. Archbishop Mitty at Mesquite H.S., noon