Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.16.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 1 p.m.
Grandview at Rampart, 1:30 p.m.
George Washington at Hinkley, 2:30 p.m.
Brighton Tournament
Gateway vs. Legacy, 9:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Rock Canyon, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton Tournament
Gateway vs. Legacy, 9:30 a.m.
Hinkley at Windsor Tournament
Overland at Longmont Tournament
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK at Budweiser Events Center, 8 a.m.
Rangeview, Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail Christmas Duals, 8:30 a.m.
Eaglecrest, Overland at Sheridan Duals
Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions
GIRLS SWIMMING
Coaches Invitational at VMAC, 8:30 a.m. prelims, 4 p.m. finals
ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Valor Christian at Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.