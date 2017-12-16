AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 12.16.17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 1 p.m.

Grandview at Rampart, 1:30 p.m.

George Washington at Hinkley, 2:30 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Legacy, 9:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Rock Canyon, 12:30 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Legacy, 9:30 a.m.

Hinkley at Windsor Tournament

Overland at Longmont Tournament

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK at Budweiser Events Center, 8 a.m.

Rangeview, Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail Christmas Duals, 8:30 a.m.

Eaglecrest, Overland at Sheridan Duals

Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

GIRLS SWIMMING

Coaches Invitational at VMAC, 8:30 a.m. prelims, 4 p.m. finals

ICE HOCKEY

Lewis-Palmer vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Valor Christian at Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.