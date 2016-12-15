Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.16.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 16, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division (at Desert Oasis H.S.)

Grandview vs. Spring Valley (Nevada), 5:40 p.m. MT

Orleans Division (at Bishop Gorman H.S.)

Eaglecrest vs. Durango (Nevada), 5 p.m. MT

Overland vs. American Fork (Utah), 6:20 p.m. MT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Wheat Ridge, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

Eaglecrest, Hinkley at Northern Colorado Classic at Budweiser Events Center

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Lewis-Palmer at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Aspen at Lewis Ice Arena, 5:45 p.m.