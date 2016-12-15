Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.16.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 16, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Brighton Tournament
Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Gatorade Division (at Desert Oasis H.S.)
Grandview vs. Spring Valley (Nevada), 5:40 p.m. MT
Orleans Division (at Bishop Gorman H.S.)
Eaglecrest vs. Durango (Nevada), 5 p.m. MT
Overland vs. American Fork (Utah), 6:20 p.m. MT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Wheat Ridge, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions
Eaglecrest, Hinkley at Northern Colorado Classic at Budweiser Events Center
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Lewis-Palmer at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Aspen at Lewis Ice Arena, 5:45 p.m.