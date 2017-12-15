Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.15.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 15, 2017:



BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Overland at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wheat Ridge at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Windsor Tournament

Overland at Longmont Tournament

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK at Budweiser Events Center, 9 a.m.

Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

ICE HOCKEY

Aspen vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.