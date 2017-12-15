Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.15.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 15, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Overland at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Brighton Tournament
Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wheat Ridge at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Windsor Tournament
Overland at Longmont Tournament
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK at Budweiser Events Center, 9 a.m.
Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions
ICE HOCKEY
Aspen vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.