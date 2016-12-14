Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.15.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dakota Ridge at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Standley Lake, 7 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 5:30 p.m.

Longmont Invitational

Overland at Longmont, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.