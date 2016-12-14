Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.15.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dakota Ridge at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Standley Lake, 7 p.m.
Brighton Tournament
Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 5:30 p.m.
Longmont Invitational
Overland at Longmont, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
Northglenn at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.