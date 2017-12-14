Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.14.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fort Collins at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Standley Lake at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Windsor Tournament

Overland at Longmont Tournament

WRESTLING

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Gateway vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.