Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.14.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boulder at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Windsor, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora West CPA at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Castle View at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Weld Central at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.

Thornton at Rangeview, 7 p.m.