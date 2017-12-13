Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.13.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK at Centaurus, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Boulder, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Fairview, 6:30 p.m.

Centaurus at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Castle View, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Dakota Ridge, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Thornton, 7:30 p.m.