Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.13.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rampart at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Fort Collins, 6:30 p.m.

Legend at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Overland at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at George Washington, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Denver East at Overland, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Legend, 7 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Fort Collins, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Overland at Hinkley, 3:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 4 p.m.