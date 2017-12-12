Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.12.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brighton at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Legend, 7 p.m.
Fort Collins at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Brighton Tournament
Fountain-Fort Carson at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Kennedy at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Aurora West College Prep, 7 p.m.
Overland at Denver East, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek at Overland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.