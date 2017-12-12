Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.12.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Legend, 7 p.m.

Fort Collins at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Brighton Tournament

Fountain-Fort Carson at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Kennedy at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Aurora West College Prep, 7 p.m.

Overland at Denver East, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.